Rioter Who Bragged About Tasing Officer Michael Fanone Gets Hefty Prison Time
SEE YA
Daniel Rodriguez, the Jan. 6 rioter who jabbed a stun gun into the neck of a D.C. police officer as the cop was attacked by the mob, was handed a 12.5-year prison sentence on Wednesday. The day after attacking officer Michael Fanone, Rodriguez, 40, bragged on Telegram about how he did “so much fucking shit rn and got away” and “tazzed the fuck out of the blue.” Fanone miraculously survived the mob beatings but later suffered a heart attack. Rodriguez pleaded guilty in February to felony conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, tampering with documents or proceedings, and inflicting bodily injury on officers using a dangerous weapon. His attorneys blamed Donald Trump’s “incendiary lies” for creating “a frenzy of anger and uncertainty” and leading Rodriguez to believe the election was rigged. “I don’t give a shit about Daniel Rodriguez,” Fanone said at the rioter’s sentencing hearing. “Any compassion or empathy I felt toward those who laid siege to our Capitol, whose actions I felt were at least in part influenced by their leader Donald Trump and his lies, has been eroded.”