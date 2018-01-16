Danish Inventor Charged With Journalist Kim Wall’s Murder

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at AP
The Danish man accused of murdering and dismembering Swedish journalist Kim Wall was charged in her death on Tuesday, months after an investigation began. Prosecutors say Peter Madsen, an inventor, either strangled Wall or cut her throat before throwing her body parts out to sea and intentionally sinking his own private submarine in August. Prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen has called the case “very unusual and extremely disturbing.” Madsen initially claimed that he dropped Wall off safely on an island then later said she died of an accident on board the submarine. He has admitted to throwing her body parts into the ocean. Madsen’s trial is scheduled for March 8.