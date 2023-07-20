Danny Elfman Fails to Pay in Sexual Harassment Case: Report
‘BASELESS’
Famed television and movie composer Danny Elfman may have agreed to a $830,000 payout to settle a sexual harassment claim made against in July 2018, but that doesn’t mean he has paid. A new report by Rolling Stone airs previously unreleased details of the case, adding he is now being sued for breach of contract after failing to make payments related to the settlement. The report names Nomi Abadi, a Grammy-nominated pianist and composer, who alleges Elfman sexually harassed her in 2015 and 2016. Elfman denies the claims and described his relationship with Abadi as “platonic.” According to Variety, Abadi cited a breach of contract Wednesday after filing a complaint against Elfman at the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse. The documents reveal the payments were meant to be paid in four installments over the course of five years. A spokesperson for Elfman told Variety: “While we can’t comment on a lawsuit that we haven’t received, the fact that it has made its way to the media before the defendant further shows that this is another stunt in a years-long campaign to demand money from Mr. Elfman and his family. The allegations are baseless.”