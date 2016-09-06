CHEAT SHEET
    Danny Heinrich Confesses to Jacob Wetterling Kidnapping and Killing

    Sherburne County Jail

    The man who led authorities to the remains of Jacob Wetterling last week confessed Tuesday to the kidnapping and killing of the 11-year-old boy in 1989. Danny Heinrich, 53, confessed in federal court as part of a plea agreement on child pornography charges. Jacob was riding his bicycle with friends when a masked gunman abducted him and told the other boys to run. According to Heinrich, the boy asked “What did I do wrong?” during his abduction. The case remained a highly publicized mystery for nearly three decades until police found and positively identified Jacob’s remains over the weekend.

