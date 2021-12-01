Video Shows Alleged Capitol Rioter Sobbing in Front of Investigators: ‘I’m a Piece of Sh*t!’
CRYING SHAME
An alleged Capitol rioter who is accused of tasing police officer Michael Fanone on Jan. 6 can be seen breaking down in tears in a video of his FBI interrogation and wailing: “I’m a piece of shit, I’m sorry!” The clip, released Tuesday, is the first video of an FBI interrogation of an alleged Capitol rioter to be made public. It shows Jan. 6th defendant Danny Rodriguez weeping as he tries to explain his alleged actions to investigators, telling them: “What do you want me to tell you? That I tased him? Yes... Am I fucking piece of shit? Yes.” The FBI agent asks what motivated him to use the taser on Fanone. Rodriguez responds through tears: “I don’t know... I’m a piece of shit, I’m sorry! I don’t know. He’s a human being with children, and he’s not a bad guy.” Elsewhere in the clip, Rodriguez is asked why he came to the protest and he blames the former president: “Trump called us to D.C... He’s the commander in chief and the leader of our country, and he’s calling for help—I thought he was calling for help.” Rodriguez has pleaded not guilty to assaulting Fanone, and this week was charged in a new indictment with conspiracy.