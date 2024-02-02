Read it at TMZ
Country singer Darius Rucker was arrested in Tennessee on minor drug charges Thursday, TMZ reported. He is facing two counts of simple possession and one count related to the state’s vehicle registration law, which he allegedly ran afoul of. The Hootie & the Blowfish star was booked into Williamson County jail at 10 a.m. local time and was released an hour later, the tabloid reported. His attorney, Mark Puryear, told the publication: “Darius Rucker is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges.”