‘Dark Horse’ Dem First to Advance in Scramble for Newsom’s Seat

One candidate for California governor has officially advanced to the general election in November: Democrat Xavier Becerra, the former secretary of health and human services in the Biden administration.

Becerra, who was also California’s attorney general and a congressman, advanced after Tuesday’s jungle primary with 26.7 percent of the vote, the Associated Press reported. As of publication, 67 percent of ballots had been counted.

“California has spoken loudly and proudly,” Becerra said in a video after the AP call.

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

It is unclear who Becerra’s opponent will be. Donald Trump-endorsed Republican Steve Hilton is currently in second with 26.4 percent, while billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer has 21 percent.

Whoever wins the election in November will take the reins from term-limited California Governor Gavin Newsom and lead the most populous state in the U.S. with more than 39 million people and the fourth-largest economy in the world.

California is also one of the bluest states in the U.S., with Newsom often leading the charge in the fight against Trump’s MAGA agenda. Newsom has embraced the antagonist role wholeheartedly, but others could opt for a different style and approach.

Former HHS Secretary and California AG Xavier Becerra, pictured May 31, surged in the final stretch of the California governor's race primary. Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The packed race for California governor has been on a rollercoaster for months. Several lesser-known candidates have taken turns polling on top, since heavyweight Democratic Party members in the state, like former Vice President Kamala Harris and Senator Alex Padilla, opted not to run for the top job.

Due to the sheer number of hopefuls running for governor, it at one point appeared as if Democrats might be shut out of the general election match-up later this year altogether, despite Democratic voters outnumbering Republicans in the state two to one. Becerra’s has proved that prediction wrong.

British American conservative political commentator and Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton greets supporters during his Califordable Town Hall and Q&A at the Santa Monica Hilton Hotel on Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Santa Monica, CA. Kayla Bartkowski/Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

With so many candidates splitting the Democratic vote, the two Republicans maintained strong polling ahead of the June primary, in which the top two candidates, regardless of their party, would advance.

Becerra emerged as the frontrunner late in the race after former Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell dropped out in April amid accusations of sexual assault and harassment by multiple women.

Becerra struggled to break through the noise in the crowded race for months before being launched into the top spot in the final stretch, following Swalwell’s demise.

While Democrats clamored to get into the packed race and threatened to splinter the ticket, Hilton and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco remained prominent contenders throughout the race, and Democrats fretted about being shut out, prompting some prominent party members to urge those not polling well to drop out and consolidate support behind top Democratic candidates.

Former Democratic Rep. Katie Porter also had her moment in the spotlight as a frontrunner last year after the progressive single mom and professor made a name for herself as a House member for her blistering grilling of witnesses and her use of a whiteboard on Capitol Hill during her time in Congress from 2019 to 2025.

Porter racked up a series of prominent endorsements along the way. But her campaign faltered after a video surfaced showing her yelling at a staffer to “get out of my f---ing shot.”

As Porter fell in the ranks, billionaire businessman Steyer, who ran for president in 2020, surged in the final stretch as he poured a staggering amount of his own money into his bid for the California governor’s mansion.

More than $315 million has been spent on the California primary for governor, making it the fifth most expensive non-presidential race on record, according to tracking by AdImpact.

Billionaire California gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer, speaking at a Get Out the Vote rally at Los Angeles Trade Technical College on Sunday, May 31, 2026, poured more than $200 million into ads in the race. Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Steyer has dropped more than $201 million on ads in the race—more than all the other candidates and groups combined.