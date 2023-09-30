Murderer Begs for Mercy After Killing Girlfriend’s Husband
‘I BECAME HER WEAPON’
Darrin Lopez, who was sentenced to 62 years in prison for murdering his girlfriend’s husband, is asking Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to reduce his sentence. Lopez says he cooperated with police and indicted his girlfriend, Jennifer Faith, in the murder-for-hire. Faith, who lied to Lopez saying her husband, Jamie, was violently abusing her, was sentenced to life in prison. Lopez said that Faith showed him texts from her husband threatening her with both sexual assault and possible drowning. When the Faiths left to walk their dog, Lopez shot Jamie Faith nine times, with three of the bullets hitting him in the head. In an interview with NBC’s Dateline, Lopez says he wants Abbott to help him based on his cooperation and assistance in putting his girlfriend behind bars and his self-defense claim. “I became her weapon,” he said.