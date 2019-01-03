CHEAT SHEET
R.I.P.
Daryl Dragon, the Captain of ‘Captain and Tennille,’ Dies at 76
Daryl Dragon, the “Captain” of “The Captain and Tennille,” the musical duo behind hits such as “Love Will Keep Us Together” and “Muskrat Love,” died Wednesday at age 76. Dragon, who shot to stardom after teaming up with his then-wife Toni Tennille in the 1970s, died of renal failure at a hospice in Prescott, Arizona, according to spokesman Harlan Boll. Tennille was by his side. Dragon and Tennille met in the early 1970s and soon began performing together, with the ever-smiling Tennille singing and the dourer Dragon on keyboards. Dragon and Tennille divorced in 2014 after nearly 40 years of marriage, but they remained close and Tennille had moved back to Arizona to help care for him. “He was a brilliant musician with many friends who loved him greatly. I was at my most creative in my life, when I was with him,” Tennille said in a statement.