    Daryl Hall Files Mystery Lawsuit Against John Oates

    Hall and Oates

    Hall and Oates are at war. The former ’80s bandmates are embroiled in a mysterious legal battle described in sealed court records only as a contract dispute. The lawsuit was filed by Daryl Hall, 77, against John Oates, 75—who last toured together in 2021. The duo—who churned out hits like “Maneater” and “Rich Girl,” earning induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014—aren’t commenting. But The New York Times notes that the pair performed separate tours earlier this year.

