Daryl Hall Spills on Legal Feud With John Oates in New Court Filing: Report
‘BAD FAITH CONDUCT’
More details surrounding the legal feud between Hall and Oates bandmates Daryl Hall and John Oates has been revealed, with a first-person declaration filed in court and obtained by People. The document, written by Hall, explains how he felt “ambushed” when Oates approached him about his plans to sell his stake of a joint business venture to a company that already owns a significant part of their publishing rights. “This recent bad faith conduct by John Oates and the Oates Trust has created tremendous upheaval, harm, and difficulty in my life, not to mention unnecessary expense and burden, during a time when I am in the middle of a tour throughout the U.S. West Coast, Japan, and Manilla and need to focus and perform at top level,” Hall claimed, according to People. “I believe that John Oates timed the Unauthorized Transaction to create the most harm to me. Respectfully, he must be stopped from this latest wrongdoing and his malicious conduct reined in once and for all.” Lawyers for both parties did not respond to a request for comment from People.