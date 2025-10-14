Dashcam Footage Sheds New Light on Alec Baldwin’s Car Crash

Newly released footage captures the moment when Alec Baldwin plowed into a tree on Monday while driving his wife’s Range Rover with his brother, fellow actor Stephen Baldwin, in the passenger seat.

Newsmax obtained dashcam footage from the front of a garbage truck, which shows the white SUV emerging from behind the municipal vehicle before smashing first into what appears to be a mailbox and then into the tree.

On Monday, Baldwin gave an update on the incident to his Instagram followers, in which he stated that both he and his brother were fine after the fender-bender, which took place around 12 p.m. on Monday in the Hamptons—and which the actor blamed on the “whale” of a garbage truck.

Alec Baldwin and Stephen Baldwin attend the Chairman's Brunch during the 33rd Hamptons International Film Festival on October 12, 2025 in East Hampton, New York. Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

“This morning I was in this car accident, the guy cut me off in a big garbage truck, I mean a garbage truck the size of a whale,” Baldwin said in the video.

“It must have been something commercial for like taking away material from construction or something. It was the biggest garbage truck I’ve ever seen,” the Oscar nominee continued. “To avoid hitting him, I hit a tree. I hit a big, fat tree. I crushed my car, my wife’s car. I feel bad about that.”

While the front-facing footage obtained by Newsmax does not show the moment Baldwin claims the truck cut him off, police have since issued a statement that appears to confirm the actor’s version of events.

“A white 2023 Range Rover, operated by Alec Baldwin, with passenger Stephen Baldwin, was found to have struck a tree on the Eastbound shoulder of the roadway while avoiding the turning action of a 2020 Mack commercial truck, registered to National Waste Services out of Bay Shore, New York,” the statement read.

Police added that while there were no injuries reported or summons issued over the incident, “contributing factors” were found to be “a reaction to an uninvolved vehicle and the slippery and wet roadway conditions.”

Baldwin has since insisted that “I’m fine, my brother’s fine,” and that he feels bad about the incident involving his wife’s car, adding “Hilaria, I love you more than anything and I’m very proud of you.”