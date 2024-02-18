Daughter Says Rebecca Grossman’s BF Threatened Her Over Deadly Crash
‘I’LL RUIN YOU’
In tearful testimony Friday, Rebecca Grossman’s teenage daughter told jurors that she saw ex-Dodgers pitcher Scott Erickson hiding in the bushes near the crime scene while police interrogated her mother after the deadly 2020 crash for which she is now on trial. Alexis Grossman also testified that Erickson later showed up to their house to threaten her against telling the cops, according to the Los Angeles Times. She further said that Erickson, who was dating her mom at the time, smelled like alcohol when he turned up on their doorstep after the fatal street racing crash that killed two young boys in a crosswalk. “Don’t tell anyone you saw me, or I will ruin you and your family,” Erickson allegedly told the girl. Her mother, socialite Rebecca Grossman, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder for allegedly ramming into Mark and Jacob Iskander, 11 and 8 years old, while racing home after a cocktail date. Grossman has instead claimed that it was Erickson who struck and killed the boys first, as his was the car leading their street race.