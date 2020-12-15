Dave Chappelle’s Show Is Leaving HBO Max
‘WHAT DO YOU NEED ME FOR?’
Fans of “Chappelle’s Show” may be disappointed to hear the show will be removed from HBO Max after Dec. 31st. But it seems Dave Chappelle won’t be. The comedian called for a boycott of his own show last month after alleging in a video that he was not receiving any compensation for the show being streamed on Netflix and HBO Max. Chappelle gave Comedy Central all the rights to the show when he began creating it at the age of 28. “We had a conversation with Dave. I won’t get into it, but it’s very clear that it’s a very unique and specific and emotional issue he’s got,” Casey Bloys, chief content officer of HBO, told Variety. In the video Chappelle posted to Instagram last month, he said, “I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me. Perfectly legal ‘cause I signed the contract. But is that right? I didn’t think so either.”
HBO Max and Netflix were able to stream the show through a deal with Comedy Central’s owner ViacomCBS. Netflix took the show off earlier this year at Chappelle’s request. Chappelle was honored with the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor last year.