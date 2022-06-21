Dave Chappelle Says He Won’t Put His Name on Theater
NEVER A DULL MOMENT
A theater at Dave Chappelle's alma mater that was slated to be named in his honor will instead be known as the Theater for Artistic Freedom and Expression, after the comedian publicly reversed course at the last minute. Speaking at Duke Ellington School for the Arts in Washington, D.C., Chappelle reportedly said he was “hurt” by protests from students about his most recent stand-up special, The Closer, which generated controversy over allegations that it contained transphobic material. Last fall, Chappelle had launched a fundraising campaign for the school asking donors to take a stand on the issue; he said he would “gladly step aside” from the naming honor if his opponents raised more money than his supporters. At the time, the school released a statement affirming its decision to go through with the renaming either way.