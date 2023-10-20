Dave Chappelle Slammed Israel for War Crimes: Report
TOUGH CROWD
During a performance in Boston on Thursday, comedian Dave Chappelle said that the United States is actively abetting the slaughter of Palestinian civilians, accusing Israel of committing war crimes in Gaza following the Hamas attack, the Wall Street Journal reported. After condemning Hamas’ attack, Chappelle reportedly criticized Israel for restricting access to water in Gaza, arguing that two wrongs don’t make a right. Chappelle sparred with audience members at the TD Garden show, some of whom left. The comedian previously drew criticism for joking about Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks in an SNL monologue and saying, “I’ve been to Hollywood and—no one get mad at me, I’m just telling you what I saw—it’s a lot of Jews. Like, a lot.” Chappelle, through a spokesperson, told the Journal that he “denies being in Boston last night.”