Dave Chappelle Tests Positive for COVID-19: TMZ

Dave Chappelle is quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19, TMZ reports. The comedian is said to not be experiencing any symptoms, but the positive test did lead to the cancellation of several of his upcoming shows this weekend. He had already performed several shows in Austin, Texas, with precautions in place reportedly requiring both masks and COVID testing by all attendees. Two of the canceled shows this weekend were scheduled to include Joe Rogan, with whom Chappelle was pictured at a venue earlier this week, alongside Elon Musk and Grimes.