Dave Grohl's Ex Says 'Scumbag' Singer Was a Serial Cheater

Dave Grohl’s ex, Kari Wuhrer, says she’s heard “rumblings” about the rocker’s infidelity in his marriage to Jordyn Blum before it was revealed that he had a baby girl with another woman.

Wuhrer, an actress best known for her parts in Anaconda and Thinner, told TMZ that there had been chatter around Hollywood about Grohl's cheating ways for years.

But while she heard "rumblings" of his two-timing on his wife of 21 years, Wuhrer said she does not know the identity of the mother of his newest child.

According to Wuhrer, she had her own experience with the Foo Fighters singer cheating when they were dating in the late 1990s. She only learned that she was the other woman in the relationship after she vented to Howard Stern on his radio show about getting into an argument with the singer.

His girlfriend at the time, snowboarder Tina Basich, caught wind of the interview and broke up with the rock star.

Meanwhile, Grohl ghosted Wuhrer after the radio show revelation and only saw the actress years later at a children’s play place.

“He would just look at me like I didn't exist. I just felt like I knew he was scumbag after that,” Wuhrer said of Grohl’s cold shoulder.

After his shocking pregnancy admission earlier this month, Wuhrer took to Instagram with a seemingly pointed post.

“So DG, you got caught big. Again. You are a pretty immoral dude. Everlong. Poor kids,” she captioned a photo of herself.

While Blum has stayed tightlipped on her hubby’s extramarital activities, she was spotted this week sans her wedding ring, according to the Daily Mail.

The woman who gave birth to Grohl’s baby has yet to go public. He shares three daughters, Violet, Harper, and Ophelia, with Blum.