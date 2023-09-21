Barstool’s Bro-in-Chief Goes Nuclear After Journo Raises His ‘Misogynistic Comments’
TRIGGERED
Dave Portnoy has attacked another journalist, sharing an email that Washington Post reporter Emily Heil sent to a sponsor for his upcoming pizza festival, in which she asked the sponsor to address criticism that they were working with Portnoy, someone who “has a history of misogynistic comments and other problematic behavior.” Several women have alleged the Barstool Sports founder of sexual misconduct, as noted in a 2021 story from Insider. Portnoy later called Heil, recording the call and posting it online. He questioned her journalistic ethics for not talking to him first, saying it “kind of backs people into a corner.” Heil responded by agreeing she had used “pointed” language in the email, which she said she used because she wanted to compel the sponsor to comment on the record. She said she planned to ask Portnoy for comment on Thursday morning before the story was published. After the call, Portnoy wrote on his blog, “I will say that maybe she isn’t as awful as I first thought?” But on Thursday morning he was fuming once again. He said Heil had canceled a scheduled 10 a.m. interview and requested to move it to 5 p.m., which he refused.