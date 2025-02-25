David Beckham Teases Netflix Doc on Wife Victoria: ‘She’s Very Funny'

The CEO of an Idaho-based construction company stepped down on Monday after imitating Elon Musk’s provocative salute at a company event. Tom Hill, chief executive of Engineered Structures, Inc., was seen in a viral video making the gesture on stage in front of a montage of President Donald Trump images, The Independent reported. In the clip, employees could be heard cheering. The CEO later acknowledged that his gesture resembled a Nazi salute. He explained that he had been commenting on the “craziness” of the 2024 presidential election by performing a “political skit,” where he mimicked Trump’s signature dance moves and Elon Musk‘s controversial salute at an inauguration event on Jan. 20. Hill released a statement announcing his resignation writing: “It is with a heavy heart that announce my voluntary resignation as CEO of ESI Construction and Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.” He added “While my behavior was never intended to promote hatred or extremist views, I recognize that it has rightfully generated intense backlash and has overshadowed the mission of our company. Please accept my sincere apologies for the hurt I have caused.”
