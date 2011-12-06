David Brooks: Get a Better Attack Line, GOP

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at New York Times
Mitt Romney's getting a lot of attention for skipping his Republican opponents and attacking Obama. But conservative New York Times columnist David Brooks says Romney and his fellow GOP candidates need something better than demagoguing about regulations. Obama's regulatory agency "is composed of career number-crunchers of no known ideological bent who try to measure the trade-offs inherent in regulatory action." And they haven't produced any more regulation than the past three Republican presidents. "Obama’s regulations may be more intrusive than some of us would like. They are not tanking the economy."