David Cameron Calls for Two Inquiries in News of the World Scandal

In a news conference Friday, British Prime Minister David Cameron didn't pull any punches with News Corp. executives, saying that Rebekah Brooks, the head of the company's U.K. publishing division and a personal friend, should resign. Cameron announced that in addition to separate police investigations into the alleged bribery of police officers, he was launching two new inquiries. One will look into how the scandal took place at the tabloid, while the other will investigate "the culture and ethics" of the British press as a whole. He also called for the creation of a new regulatory body independent of both the press and the government. Cameron said he "accepted full responsibily" for hiring former News of the World editor Andy Coulson as his spokesman, but did not make a formal apology.
