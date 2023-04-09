David Crosby Died After a Bout of COVID-19, Bandmate Says
NEW DETAILS
Legendary musician David Crosby’s death in January came just after a bout of COVID-19, his friend and bandmate Graham Nash said during a podcast interview this week. “He was rehearsing for a show to do in Los Angeles with a full band,” Nash said during an appearance on the “Kyle Meredith With...” show. “After three days of rehearsals, he felt a little sick,” the 81-year-old continued. “And he’d already had COVID, and he had COVID again. And so he went home and decided that he would take a nap, and he never woke up. But he died in his bed, and that is fantastic.” Crosby had long battled myriad health issues, including heart disease, diabetes and several liver transplants, according to the Los Angeles Times. Crosby’s family said at the time of his death that he passed away after ”a long illness” but did not include specifics.