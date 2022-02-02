‘Antivaxer Bullshit’: Crosby, Stills, and Nash Join Spotify Boycott
WE’RE OUT
David Crosby, Stephen Stills, and Graham Nash have joined the growing number of artists to back Neil Young by boycotting Spotify. In a statement on Twitter, the trio said they supported removing their music, as well as music they made with Young, to protest Joe Rogan’s “dangerous” podcast. “While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during the global pandemic has deadly consequences,” they wrote. “Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music—or the music we made together—to be on the same platform.” In separate tweets, Crosby asked Taylor Swift to join the protest, and said he wasn’t trying to censor Rogan but he didn’t want to be in the same marketplace as “antivaxer bullshit that gets people killed.” Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren previously joined the boycott.