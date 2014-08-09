David Duchovny, Téa Leoni to Divorce

CHEAT SHEET
Actors David Duchovny and Téa Leoni are officislly calling it quits after 17 years of marriage. People reports that Duchovny, 54, filed for divorce in June, citing an “irretrievable breakdown” of the relationship. Leoni, 48, will have primary physical custody of their two children, Kyd Miller, 12, and Madelaine West, 15. Duchovny will pay $8,000 a month in child support along with $40,000 a month in spousal support. Duchovny and Leoni initially separated in 2008, the same year Duchovny entered rehab for sex addiction. They later reconciled and separated again in 2011.