Off-Duty Pentagon Cop Who Killed 2 Men Is Indicted for Homeless Woman Incident
An off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency cop, who shot three men earlier this month because he thought they were breaking into a car, has been indicted on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. David Hall Dixon has also been charged with several counts of assault for a separate, unrelated incident last year that only came to light after the April shooting. In that incident, he allegedly pointed his gun at, and pepper-sprayed, a homeless woman who was hanging around in his apartment lobby. Dixon will plead not guilty to all charges, according to his attorney.
After the incident earlier this month, Dixon claimed that the men tried to run him over in the stolen car but prosecutors say surveillance video showed him firing as they drove away and posed no threat to his life. Two of the men died. According to a Pentagon Force Protection Force spokeswoman, Dixon remains on administrative leave.