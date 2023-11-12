CHEAT SHEET
'Stranger Things' Star 'Thrilled' to Get to Work on Season 5
Stranger Things star David Harbour said he is “thrilled” to reprise his role as Jim Hopper in the fifth and final season of the Netflix hit series and expects to get to work right away. “I’ve been sitting on the couch depressed as hell. It’s been bad,” he told People. “I’m ready to work.” Harbour said he will return to the set as soon as Monday, following a months-long work stoppage during the SAG-AFTRA strike. “[Showrunners] literally called me, I think it was 10 minutes after the SAG thing on Twitter,” he said. “I mean, I don’t know if we’ll be shooting next week, but yeah, as soon as possible.”