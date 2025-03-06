Celebrity

David Hasselhoff’s Ex-Wife, 62, Found Dead From Apparent Suicide

SHOCK DEATH

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff was found dead in her Los Angeles home with a gunshot wound to the head, according to reports.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

David Hasselhoff and wife Pamela Bach Hasselhoff during 4th Annual Tribeca Film Festival - The Muppets' Wizard of Oz Premiere at Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
Jim Spellman/WireImage
Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
CelebrityStars of Iconic ’80s Romcom Did Actually Sleep Together
Kenneal Patterson
Reviews‘Eephus’: This New Baseball Movie Is an Instant Sports Classic
Nick Schager
CelebrityDrew Barrymore Uses Meghan’s New Name on Her TV Show
Nandika Chatterjee
Reviews‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Goes Out in Filthy, Raunchy Glory
Nick Schager
CelebrityJason Ritter Will Fight You For His Wife, Melanie Lynskey
Clare Donaldson