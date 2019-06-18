David Mixner: ‘How Far Have LGBT People Come Since 1969? We Have Gone From Stonewall to Mayor Pete’

In this special series, LGBT celebrities and public figures talk to Tim Teeman about the Stonewall Riots and their legacy—see more here.

David Mixner is an author, LGBT activist, and former adviser to President Clinton.

When/how did you first hear about the Stonewall Riots, and what did you make of them?

I was co-chair of the Vietnam Moratorium fighting the war in Vietnam and still in the closet. I read about Stonewall in The New York Times and cut it out and put it in my wallet. After fighting for civil rights in the South and against the Vietnam War, I was astounded to read about it.

What is their significance for you?

Major event for me. It was my first real awareness of any LGBTQ movement. I was in awe of their courage.

How far have we LGBT people come since 1969?

We have gone from Stonewall to Mayor Pete.

What would you like to see, LGBT-wise, in the next 50 years?

LGBTQ citizens living in total freedom and harmony with the planet.