Phillies Outfielder David Odubel Herrera Charged With Assaulting Girlfriend

Phillies outfielder David Odubel Herrera has been charged with assaulting his girlfriend at an Atlantic City, New Jersey, casino on Monday night. Police said they were summoned to the Golden Nugget around 8:30 p.m. and found the 20-year-old woman with “visible signs of injury” to her arms and her neck. She declined medical attention. Police found the 27-year-old athlete in his hotel room, arrested him without incident, and released him with a summons for simple assault.