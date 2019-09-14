CHEAT SHEET
David Ortiz Speaks Out After Shooting: ‘I Started Losing Hope’
Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz has spoken out about his recovery from a near-fatal shooting in his native Dominican Republic in June, The Boston Globe reports. Ortiz told the Globe he said, “Please don’t let me die. I have four children. I want to be with them,’’ while being wheeled into what would be the first of three surgeries. He said there were times in the months-long recovery process where he wasn’t sure he’d make it through. After undergoing the first two surgeries, Ortiz contracted a potentially deadly infection that compromised his digestive system, causing him to drop 40 pounds. “People need to understand, this isn’t a movie where you get shot in the street and you’re back two minutes later,’’ Ortiz said. “No, I got shot and almost died. I only have one life to live. I can’t just go to the pharmacy and buy another one.’’
The seemingly unmotivated shooting led investigators down multiple paths, including the theory that a $7,800 bounty had been placed on Ortiz’s head. Ortiz joked of the payment: “You gotta pay a lot more than that to get me killed. I ain’t that cheap.’’ Weeks later, police concluded that the actual intended target had been Ortiz’s friend who had been sitting next to him on the night of the shooting. Police have arrested several suspects and said they believe Ortiz’s friend was targeted by his cousin, who believed he had turned him into the authorities years earlier. But many questions remain over the incident, prompting the Red Sox hero to hire former Boston police commissioner Ed Davis last month to try and get some answers. “I want to find out who did this,’’ Ortiz said. “I’m not going to sit around and chill if there’s somebody out there who wants to kill me.’