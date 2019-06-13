Suspect in David Oritz Shooting Is Wanted for 2018 Attempted Murder in Pennsylvania

Luis Rivas-Clase, a 31-year-old suspect still at large in the alleged paid hit this weekend on former Boston Red Sox slugger David Oritz in the Dominican Republic, is wanted for conspiracy to commit homicide in a 2018 shooting in Pennsylvania, NBC News reports. Rivas-Clase, who is reportedly nicknamed “The Surgeon,” is accused of threatening a man with murder a few days before shooting him in the lower back in 2018 in Reading, Pennsylvania. Rivas-Clase is also one of four men that Dominican officials say is still at large in the Oritz attack. Six people have been arrested in connection with the payment of an $8,000 bounty to shoot the retired ballplayer and Dominican native.