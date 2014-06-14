David Rockefeller’s Son Dies in Crash

The great-grandson of Standard Oil co-founder John D. Rockefeller, Richard Rockefeller, was killed as he piloted a small plane that crashed outside New York City. The 64-year-old father of two (and two stepchildren) was a doctor and the only person aboard the aircraft. Westchester County Airport operations manager John Starace says the plane took off after 8 a.m. on Friday and went down after hitting trees west of the airfield. A spokesman said the family is in “shock” and Doctors Without Borders also issued a statement, saying the group is “devastated.” “Richard gave so much of his life to support Doctors Without Borders. He made so many vital contributions that have helped Doctors Without Borders provide independent medical humanitarian assistance to millions of patients in over 70 countries.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10