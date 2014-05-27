David Schwimmer Helps Solve Stabbing

CHEAT SHEET
Who knew Ross had it in him? In what could have been the basis for the best episode of Friends ever, David Schwimmer helped New York police in a stabbing case involving a john, a prostitute, and a robber potentially in cahoots with the prostitute—all in the apartment next door to the actor’s on East Sixth Street in New York City. At around 5:40 a.m. Monday morning, this complicated brawl escalated when the john allegedly whipped out a boxcutter to keep his computer from being stolen. While police struggled to parse the accounts of the assault, Schwimmer offered up video footage that security cameras from his home had documented. If only Ross’s relationship with Rachel could have been resolved so swiftly.