David Schwimmer Honors Matthew Perry With Iconic ‘Friends’ Moment

David Schwimmer has joined his fellow Friends co-stars in honoring Matthew Perry on social media. On Wednesday, the actor posted a moving tribute to his friend, whom he called “Matty,” thanking him “for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity.”

Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home at the age of 54 in late October. An official cause of death has yet to be determined, but TMZ previously reported that initial test results indicate he did not die from fentanyl or meth use. Further test results will not arrive for another four to six months.

Schwimmer posted a photo of himself with Perry from Friends Season 5’s “The One With Thanksgiving Flashbacks.” The sitcom’s Thanksgiving episodes are beloved among fans, and that particular installment saw Perry’s Chandler and Schwimmer’s Ross flashing back to their college years, when they dressed like extras from Miami Vice. In his post, Schwimmer wrote that the episode was one of his “favorite moments” with Perry.

“I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery,” Schwimmer wrote. “You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes.”

On top of that, Schwimmer added, “And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers.”

Looking at the photo now, Schwimmer wrote, “makes me smile and grieve at the same time. I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around—‘Could there BE any more clouds?’”

Although the Friends cast initially honored Perry through a joint statement, they have since begun sharing more personal reflections individually. On Tuesday, Matt LeBlanc grieved his “brother,” writing, ““The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life.” That same day, Courteney Cox posted a clip that never made it to air, looking back on how Perry made the pivotal scene revealing Monica and Chandler’s London hookup even better.

“In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say,” Cox recalled. “He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.” In the clip, she pops out from under the covers after Ross leaves Chandler’s hotel room, and after the audience finishes applauding, she tells him, “OK, your turn” before disappearing beneath the blankets again.

Jennifer Aniston posted her own tribute on Wednesday, in which she also referred to Perry as her “little brother” and reflected on the “insane wave of emotions” his loss had provoked within her. Aniston shared a screenshot of an especially special text from Perry, in which he shared a photo of them on set and wrote, “Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day.”

In her post, Aniston wrote, “Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying “could you BE any crazier?” Rest little brother. You always made my day…”