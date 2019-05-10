Three Major Production Companies Refuse to Film in Georgia Over New Abortion Law

Three big production companies say they will no longer shoot in Georgia because of a new law banning abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Producer David Simon of Blown Deadline Productions, CEO Christine Vachon of Killer Films, and Mark Duplass of Duplass Brothers Productions have all vowed to stop filming in the Peach State in the wake of Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to sign the bill into law on Tuesday. “I can’t ask any female member of any film production with which I am involved to so marginalize themselves or compromise their inalienable authority over their own bodies. I must undertake production where the rights of all citizens remain intact,” tweeted Simon, the creator of The Wire and The Deuce who runs Blown Deadline. The legislation, called the “heartbeat bill,” has a few exceptions, including to save the life of the pregnant woman and in cases of rape or incest—so long as the expectant mother files a police report.