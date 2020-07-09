Seattle Man Who Authorities Say Sped His Car Into a Group of Protesters Charged With Vehicular Homicide
A Seattle man who allegedly sped his car into a group of demonstrators over the weekend—killing one of them—has been charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, and reckless driving. Authorities have accused Dawit Kelete, 27, of using his white Jaguar XJL to plow into the demonstrators “at a high rate of speed” early Saturday morning, hitting two protesters. One of them, 24-year-old Summer Taylor, later died at a hospital. Kelete is now being held with bail set at $1.2 million, according to The New York Times, and he faces more than 13 years in prison if found guilty. The Washington State Patrol and the FBI are still investigating the incident, and, depending on their findings, could file further charges against the suspect. Kelete’s lawyer said his client is “remorseful” over the incident and that “there’s absolutely nothing political about this case whatsoever.” USA Today reports at least 66 incidents of vehicles being rammed into protesters since the May 27 killing of George Floyd have been documented by the University of Chicago’s Project on Security and Threats.