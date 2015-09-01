Day-Care Workers Ran Fight Club for Kids

CHEAT SHEET
Police charged two New Jersey women Tuesday for allegedly creating a “fight club” at a day-care center for boys and girls ages 4 to 6. Erica Kenny, 22, and Chanese White, 28, reportedly staged a club where they encouraged children to fight on the playground in Cranford, New Jersey, last month, said Union County Prosecutor Grace Park. Kenny allegedly captured the fights on Snapchat and sent the footage to a group of people. Video shows around a dozen boys and girls hitting each other and pushing one another to the ground, prosecutors said. The two women, who were fired, face child-abuse charges while Kenny also faces an indictment for endangering the welfare of a child.