Day of Chaos: Trump’s Arraignment Is Finally Here

As former President Donald Trump prepared to make the short drive from Trump Tower on 5th Avenue to the Manhattan criminal courthouse on Tuesday, the city that made him now threatened to ruin him.

Trump will be booked and arraigned Tuesday afternoon and reportedly presented with dozens of felony charges. A man who had somehow skirted serious legal ramifications for decades is finally facing a true reckoning. And even before Trump emerged Tuesday, the scene in downtown New York was already chaos.

Outside the courthouse, Trump supporters were heckling reporters. Anti-facsists were waving “Fuck Trump” flags. Helicopters circled overhead. News vans blocked the sidewalks. Even serial-fraudster-turned-Congressman George Santos made a brief appearance, walking across Collect Pond Park before deciding the scene was “too chaotic” and that he “felt threatened.”

Holed up in Trump Tower before his appearance, the former president posted stream-of-consciousness updates on his Truth Social social media platform.

“THE RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS HAVE CRIMINALIZED THE JUSTICE SYSTEM. THIS IS NOT WHAT AMERICA IS SUPPOSED TO BE!” Trump said in one; other posts seemed to suggest he was watching the scenes unfold live on Fox News.

The case is already making history, as the real estate tycoon who turned politics upside down is now the first ever former American president to face criminal charges—just as he ramps up his bid to return to the White House in 2024.

Ever the showman, Trump is expected to speak before and after the arraignment just outside the courtroom’s doors on the 15th floor.

On Monday, Trump flew aboard his private Boeing 757 jet—“Trump Force One”—from his Florida oceanside estate at Mar-a-Lago to Queens on Monday, staying the night at his Trump Tower apartment in Manhattan. He is expected to travel south this morning by motorcade to the downtown courthouse soon, where he will be booked and then brought before a judge for his arraignment on dozens of charges.

Those charges, while still sealed at the moment, are expected to be centered around the way he paid two women to keep them quiet about sexual affairs with him—routing the payments through the Trump Organization and his lawyer, Michael Cohen—in an attempt to keep it secret before the 2016 presidential election. Although Cohen went to federal prison over the ordeal in 2019, the feds never charged Trump, who was still president at the time.

It was up to local law enforcement to pick up the slack.

New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr. is leading the first ever criminal action against the former president with an indictment that follows a nearly four-year investigation into Trump’s business practices and hush money payments that started with his predecessor, Cy Vance Jr. The sprawling probe involved a bitter court battle to access Trump’s personal tax records that twice reached the U.S. Supreme Court, generated a parallel civil investigation by the New York Attorney General into his numerous lies about real estate valuations, and recently resulted in a conviction against Trump’s private companies for tax fraud.

Bragg was emboldened by his successful trials against the Trump Corp., Trump Payroll Corp., and their chief financial office, Allen Weisselberg, who is now serving time behind bars at New York’s dreaded Rikers Island jail.

So far, it appears that Weisselberg has refused to flip on his former boss—denying prosecutors the ability to rely on him to document the way Trump schemed to structure the hush money deals in a way that would save him from public disgrace. However, Cohen, now out of federal prison, has become a key witness who was willing to describe how he fronted the $130,000 payment to the porn star Stormy Daniels then got reimbursed $420,000 in nearly a dozen payments over the next year—a scheme that involved Trump lying on business records.

In recent weeks, the Manhattan grand jury that indicted Trump also heard testimony from David Pecker, the National Enquirer executive who fronted $150,000 and helped Trump by agreeing to “catch-and-kill” a similar tell-all story by Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Trump for months has decried the New York investigation as a “political prosecution,” and on Monday night, he accused the DA of leaking details about the indictment, puzzlingly calling for Bragg to “indict himself.”

In recent days, however, he has continued his penchant for whipping up his devout MAGA supporters, warning that any law enforcement action against him would result in "potential death and destruction” nationwide—echoing his violent rhetoric that led a crowd of his followers to attack Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, in a desperate bid to remain in the White House after losing the 2020 election.

Outside the Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday morning, Trump supporters wore their trademark red “Make America Great Again” caps, heckled journalists who have been seen as the politician’s foil for documenting his lies, and waved a massive flag that read “Trump or death.” Meanwhile, a separate band of protesters cheered for Trump’s arrest and waved flags celebrating his indictment.