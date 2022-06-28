Days Before Jan. 6, Meadows Warned Aide It Could Get 'Real Bad'

It was billed as a surprise hearing with a surprise witness to hear surprising testimony, and within the first few minutes of the Jan. 6 Committee’s hearing Tuesday, it had already lived up to the expectations.

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified about a number of previously undisclosed items, including plans to have President Donald Trump march up to the Capitol on Jan. 6, concerns at the highest levels of the White House that the day could turn violent, the president’s awareness that rallygoers had weapons, the president’s plans to actually march to the Capitol, and certain lines in Trump’s Jan. 6 speech that were flagged and ultimately deleted.

According to Hutchinson, on Jan. 2, 2021, she escorted Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani out of the White House, when he told Hutchinson that Trump would be participating in a march to Congress.

“We’re going to the Capitol. It’s going to be great,” Giuliani said, according to Hutchinson.

Slightly confused by those comments, Hutchinson promptly returned to her office in the White House, found her boss—the White House chief of staff at the time, Mark Meadows—and asked him about the plan.

“There’s a lot going on, Cass,” Meadows said, according to Hutchinson. “But I don’t know. Things might get real, real bad on January 6th.”

Hutchinson also testified that President Trump was aware that rallygoers were carrying weapons on Jan. 6—and actually wanted the Secret Service to remove the magnetometers that were set up outside the immediate area to enter the Ellipse area for Trump’s Jan. 6 rally.

“Take the f’ing mags away,” Trump said, according to Hutchinson, referring to the metal detectors. “They’re not here to hurt me.”

The committee also showed text messages between Hutchinson and deputy chief of staff Anthony Ornato, where they discussed rallygoers congregating near the Washington Monument because they didn’t want their weapons confiscated when they went through the magnetometers.

Hutchinson also testified that a number of lines Trump wanted included in his Jan. 6 speech were flagged and ultimately deleted by the White House counsel’s office. Hutchinson said some of those phrases were things like “‘fight for Trump,’ ‘we’re going to march to the Capitol,’ ‘fight for what we’re doing,’ ‘fight for the movement.’”