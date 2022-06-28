‘Ketchup Dripping Down the Wall’: Bombshell After Bombshell at Jan. 6 Hearing

It was billed as a surprise hearing with a surprise witness to hear surprising testimony, and within the first few minutes of the Jan. 6 Committee’s hearing Tuesday, it had already lived up to the expectations.

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified about a number of previously undisclosed items Tuesday, including plans to have President Donald Trump march up to the Capitol on Jan. 6, concerns at the highest levels of the White House that the day could turn violent, Trump’s awareness that rallygoers had weapons on them, his awareness that rioters were chanting ‘hang Mike Pence,’ certain lines in Trump’s Jan. 6 speech that were flagged and ultimately deleted, and the president’s own violence against his Secret Service agents when they refused to take him to the Capitol.

Hutchinson testified that Trump was under the impression when he took the stage on Jan. 6 that he was going to be able to either walk up to the Capitol with rally attendees, or at least ride up to Capitol Hill in the presidential limousine.

When he got into the limousine—referred to as “The Beast”—his staff and the Secret Service informed Trump they wouldn’t be able to accommodate his request to take him to the Capitol. According to Hutchinson, who was not in the limousine but heard about the episode shortly after everyone returned to the White House, Trump became “irate” and actually tried to grab the steering wheel and drive the vehicle toward Capitol Hill.

“I’m the f’ing president,” Trump said, according to Hutchinson. “Take me up to the Capitol now!”

Amazingly, when the head of Trump’s Secret Service detail continued to refuse, Trump actually lunged toward the agent and tried to strangle him, according to Hutchinson.

That bombshell—Trump assaulted one of his Secret Service agents on Jan. 6—was just part of the president’s incredible behavior that day.

Hutchinson also testified that Trump threw his lunch against the wall because he was so upset that his aides and the Secret Service hadn’t taken him to Capitol Hill. And she said that, just weeks earlier, Trump also threw his lunch against the wall following an Associated Press interview with his Attorney General, Bill Barr.

“There was ketchup dripping down the wall, and there was a shattered porcelain plate on the floor,” Hutchinson said about that episode.

According to Hutchinson, on Jan. 2, 2021, she escorted Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani out of the White House, when he told Hutchinson that Trump would be participating in a march to Congress.

“We’re going to the Capitol. It’s going to be great,” Giuliani said, according to Hutchinson.

Slightly confused by those comments, Hutchinson promptly returned to her office in the White House, found her boss—the White House chief of staff at the time, Mark Meadows—and asked him about the plan.

“There’s a lot going on, Cass,” Meadows said, according to Hutchinson. “But I don’t know. Things might get real, real bad on January 6th.”

Hutchinson also testified that President Trump was aware that rallygoers had weapons on Jan. 6—and actually wanted the Secret Service to remove the magnetometers that were set up outside the immediate area to enter the Ellipse area for Trump’s Jan. 6 rally.

“Take the f’ing mags away,” Trump said, according to Hutchinson, referring to the metal detectors. “They’re not here to hurt me.”

The committee also showed text messages between Hutchinson and deputy chief of staff Anthony Ornato, where they discussed rallygoers congregating near the Washington Monument because they didn’t want their weapons confiscated when they went through the magnetometers.

Hutchinson also testified that a number of lines Trump wanted included in his Jan. 6 speech were flagged and ultimately deleted by the White House counsel’s office. Hutchinson said some of those phrases were things like “‘fight for Trump,’ ‘we’re going to march to the Capitol,’ ‘fight for what we’re doing,’ ‘fight for the movement.’”

She added that there were lines about the vice president as well that were flagged and deleted.

Hutchinson was able to provide loads of new insight about the president’s plans to march to the Capitol, and the committee showed National Security Council chat logs that revealed how the NSC was under the impression that Trump would be heading to the Capitol on Jan. 6.