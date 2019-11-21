Saved
‘Days of Our Lives’ Renewed for 56th Season, Following Outcry Over Rumored Axe
Days of Our Lives has reportedly been saved. The soon to be 55-year-old NBC soap opera, last week rumored to be facing the axe, just announced it had been renewed for its 56th season. Ken Corday, the show’s executive producer, revealed the news to the cast this afternoon, according to Deadline.
Rumors about the soap opera’s demise emerged last week after TVLine revealed that the entire cast had been released from their contracts. Outrage from fans followed. “Negotiations for another season of the show on NBC, which had been underway, likely got accelerated by fan outcry over the news of contract releases,” Deadline reported. Production of Days of our Lives will resume in January—and so those famous sands will continue to flow through the hour glass for at least another year.