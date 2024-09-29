‘Days of Our Lives’ star dies from secret cancer battle — one day before his birthday

“Days of our Lives” actor Drake Hogestyn died following a battle with pancreatic cancer Saturday — just one day shy of his 71st birthday. Hogestyn, who starred as John Black on the soap opera for 38 years, was surrounded by loved ones when he died Saturday, his family said in a statement posted to the show's Instagram account. “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn,” the statement read. “He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination.” It's unclear when the star was diagnosed with cancer. Hogestyn, who filmed over 4,200 episodes for the hit soap opera, is survived by his wife, Victoria Post, his four children Whitney, Alexandra, Rachael, and Ben, and seven grandchildren.
