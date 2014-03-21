Dayton, Harvard Upset Foes

CHEAT SHEET
After the first day of March Madness, we have our first batch of upsets. Sixth-seeded Ohio State was knocked out by eleventh-seeded Dayton. With 3.8 seconds left, Vee Sanford of Dayton scored to claim a 60-59 victory. Harvard also managed to upset fifth-seeded Cincinnati with a tight 61-57 win. And No. 12 North Dakota State shocked Oklahoma in overtime. Elsewhere, other top-seeded teams including Wisconsin, Syracuse, Florida, and Michigan won their first games.