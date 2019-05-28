Snow Plows Deployed to Move Debris After Tornadoes Rip Through Ohio

A string of tornadoes tore through Ohio and Indiana late Monday, leaving five million people without power. Towns around the city of Dayton took the heaviest hits, according to AP, but no fatalities have been reported as of Tuesday morning. The debris left behind by the overlapping tornadoes was reportedly so widespread that highway crews had to deploy snow plows to clear interstates. The National Weather Service warned late Monday that a “large and dangerous tornado” hit Trotwood, Ohio, which was followed by another 40 minutes later. NWS Wilmington tweeted early Tuesday: “Tornado threat has exited our area of responsibility. Currently 70,000+ power outages in the state of Ohio, affecting over 5 million people.” The City of Dayton’s Twitter account requested that locals conserve water as power has been lost to both water plants and pump stations in the area.