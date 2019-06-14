DC Court Rejects Trump Policy Denying Abortions for Undocumented Teens

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday blocked the Trump administration’s policy that denies undocumented pregnant teenagers in federal custody the right to obtain an abortion. In the opinion, the judges wrote they “are unanimous in rejecting the government’s position that its denial of abortion access can be squared with Supreme Court precedent,” but clarified the policy only applies to minors in federal custody, and that undocumented immigrants 18 years or older in federal custody have the right to obtain an abortions. The Trump administration in 2017 adopted a policy that prevented pregnant migrant teens from seeking abortions, even during the first trimester.