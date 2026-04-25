Politics

D.C. Flubs Royal Welcome by Flying Wrong Flag for King Charles

ROYAL MIX-UP

The capital briefly dressed for the wrong country ahead of King Charles’ visit.

Olivia Ralph
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

King Charles III shelters under an umbrella as he meets members of the public during a walkabout after visiting The Sun Inn on February 5, 2026 in Dedham, Essex.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Washington, D.C. briefly rolled out the wrong welcome mat for King Charles III after flying flags near the White House that weren’t the British flag.

Photos shared on X on Friday showed Australian flags lining 17th Street, near the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, where public works crews had decked out light posts ahead of next week’s royal visit.

Instead of the Union Jack, passersby were greeted with Australia’s flag, a detail that might be technically defensible—Charles is also Australia’s head of state—but not diplomatically ideal.

X post that reads: "The British and Australian flags line 17th Street for the arrival of King Charles" with four images attached showing the Australian flag on a street in Washington D.C.
Photos shared on X showed Australian flags lining 17th Street in Washington D.C. X/Andrew Leyden

“We posted those flags, but it was quickly rectified, and we were able to remove them,” a Department of Transportation official told the Washington Examiner.

The visit comes at a delicate moment for U.S.-U.K. relations after friction over the Iran war and continued trade threats from President Donald Trump.

In a new interview, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was frustrated with global instability driven by leaders like Trump.

“I’m fed up with the fact that families across the country see their bills go up and down on energy, businesses’ bills go up and down on energy, because of the actions of Putin or Trump,” he said.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will spend four days in the U.S., beginning with a private meeting at the White House with Trump and a public address to Congress.

Trump told the BBC the visit could “absolutely” help repair ties between the two countries.

“He’s fantastic. He’s a fantastic man. Absolutely, the answer is yes,” Trump said.

“I know him well. I’ve known him for years.”

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: King Charles III (C) and US President Donald Trump review the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle on day two of the US President Donald Trump's second state visit to the UK on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
King Charles let Trump review British troops as if they were his own during a state visit in 2025. WPA Pool/Getty Images

The trip coincides with the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence, adding a layer of symbolism to a visit aimed at reinforcing ties between the two allies.

Washington routinely lines major corridors near the White House and federal buildings with the flags of visiting nations, a long-standing show of respect and alliance.

The mix-up appears to have been logistical, not geopolitical, with officials telling the Examiner the flags are typically stored and labeled. The exact way the error occurred is now under review.

The error was confined to a single stretch of road and did not affect other parts of the city, where Union Jacks have been successfully installed ahead of Charles’ arrival.

A man stands in a crane to pull down the Australian flag from a lightest outside a federal building.
The error was confined to a single stretch of road and did not affect other parts of the city. X/Andrew Leyden

Still, the brief mix-up underscored how even minor logistical errors can cut against the carefully managed symbolism of a high-stakes diplomatic welcome.

Olivia Ralph

Olivia Ralph

Breaking News Reporter

olivia.ralph@thedailybeast.com

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