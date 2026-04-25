Politics

Trump Stonewalls British Probe Into Epstein Scandal

TUG OF WAR

It’s unclear what conditions the DOJ might impose before handing over the unredacted files.

Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

Portrait of American financier Jeffrey Epstein (left) and real estate developer Donald Trump as they pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, 1997.(Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)
Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The Trump administration is scrambling to block British investigators’ timely and full access to the unredacted Jeffrey Epstein files, which could thwart potential prosecutions in the U.K, including against former Prince Andrew.

Britain’s Metropolitan Police have sent a formal request to the Department of Justice, after the DOJ insisted it do so to obtain the original, unredacted documents. The formal request was made after earlier U.K. attempts to obtain the documents were ignored, The Guardian reported.

Any resolution of the formal request process could take a long time, and it’s not immediately clear what other conditions Trump officials may set before taking any action.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

U.K. police are turning up the heat on both Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was stripped of his royal titles in the wake of the Epstein scandal, and on the former British ambassador to the U.S., Peter Mandelson.

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, younger brother of Britain’s King Charles, formerly known as Prince Andrew, leaves Aylsham Police Station on a vehicle, on the day he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after the U.S. Justice Department released more records tied to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in Aylsham, Britian, February 19, 2026.
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor leaves Aylsham Police Station after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office due to his dealings with Jeffrey Epstein. Phil Noble/REUTERS

Thames Valley Police are currently investigating Mountbatten-Windsor over allegations of possible misconduct in public office concerning claims that sensitive information may have been given to Epstein while the former prince was a trade envoy for his country. The Met has launched a similar investigation into Mandelson’s activities when he was a Cabinet minister.

The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) has also reported that it’s investigating Mandelson during his time as an EU trade commissioner.

The American Justice Department’s full documents are considered critical to a successful prosecution of the two men, and others, as British investigators identify and interview key witnesses.

“It is difficult to make anything stick without those documents. The U.S. could have handed them over without making [British police] go down the formal route,” a source told The Guardian.

Other British police forces are probing other aspects of Epstein’s activities in the U.K., including claims that he housed some of his victims in London apartments. Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide in 2025 at the age of 41, said she had been trafficked by Epstein in London.

Other police departments are investigating whether the disgraced financier used various local airports in the U.K. to traffic girls and women.

The Epstein files are not fading away. The inspector general of the Justice Department has launched an investigation into the Trump administration’s failure to release all the files required by law.

Mary Papenfuss

Reporter

mary.papenfuss@thedailybeast.com

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