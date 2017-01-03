D.C. Group to Hand Out Inauguration Weed

CHEAT SHEET
The D.C. Cannabis Coalition is planning to distribute thousands of joints for free on Inauguration Day this month. “The main message is it’s time to legalize cannabis at the federal level,” said Adam Eidinger, the founder of DCMJ, a group of D.C. residents who introduced and helped get Initiative 71 enacted, making it legal to possess two ounces or less of marijuana and to give it away, but not sell it. They plan on giving away 4,200 free joints and then lighting them four minutes and 20 seconds into President-elect Trump’s speech. The smoking aspect, which would be on federal property, is illegal.