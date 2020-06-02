D.C. Police Charged Demonstrators With Wearing Masks Even Though Coronavirus Guidelines Require Them

Read it at Fox 5 D.C.
Police in Washington, D.C., arrested protesters Monday for wearing masks even though coronavirus precautions require face coverings be worn outdoors at nearly all times. Arrest records cited by local media indicate that protesters were charged with “Wearing a Hood-Mask” in addition to curfew violations, but D.C. health recommendations mandate that people gathering in public or entering businesses cover their faces to slow the spread of COVID-19, and experts say large gatherings could accelerate the virus’ transmission. The Washington arrests come after police tear gassed protesters so that President Donald Trump could take a photo in front of St. John’s church near the White House amid widespread protests over the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody.