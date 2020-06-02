CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    D.C. Police Charged Demonstrators With Wearing Masks Even Though Coronavirus Guidelines Require Them

    MAKE UP YOUR MIND

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

    Police in Washington, D.C., arrested protesters Monday for wearing masks even though coronavirus precautions require face coverings be worn outdoors at nearly all times. Arrest records cited by local media indicate that protesters were charged with “Wearing a Hood-Mask” in addition to curfew violations, but D.C. health recommendations mandate that people gathering in public or entering businesses cover their faces to slow the spread of COVID-19, and experts say large gatherings could accelerate the virus’ transmission. The Washington arrests come after police tear gassed protesters so that President Donald Trump could take a photo in front of St. John’s church near the White House amid widespread protests over the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody.

    Read it at Fox 5 D.C.